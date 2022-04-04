World Share

One on One - Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez

Colombia is just weeks away from the elections. The right-wing President is expected to lose and for the first time in modern history, the left-wing politician is expected to win. The country is also involved in a dispute with its neighbor Venezuela and is still battling its reputation as a major producer of cocaine. TRT World sits down with the Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez to discuss this situation and more.