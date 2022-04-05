World Share

Pakistan’s Political Turmoil

Predicting what's next in Pakistani politics is a near impossible task. On Sunday, Prime minister Imran Khan was on the verge of being ejected from his post through a vote of no-confidence. The opposition seemed to have the numbers to oust him, but before the vote could take place, the deputy speaker blocked it, saying it violated the constitution. At the behest of the prime minister, President Arif Alvi proceeded to dissolve parliament, now Imran Khan is accused of triggering a constitutional crisis. Miftah Ismail Pakistan's former Finance Minister with the opposition PML-N Amir Zia Pakistan Affairs Analyst