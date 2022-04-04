POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims ‘great victory’ in polls
02:23
World
Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims ‘great victory’ in polls
It was considered the biggest challenge to his decade-long rule. Yet Hungary’s Viktor Orban has secured another term in office. Results from Sunday’s vote show his party has won by a much greater margin than pre-election polls had suggested. As Sibel Karkus reports from Budapest, the victory cements his grip on power and keeps him on a political course that’s largely at odds with many EU nations.
April 4, 2022
