POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US blocks Wall Street banks from processing Russian debt payments
03:43
BizTech
US blocks Wall Street banks from processing Russian debt payments
Oil prices are climbing as the EU and the US call for another set of tough sanctions on Russia, one of the world's largest fuel exporters. French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to advocate for a ban on Russian crude and coal shipments. Meanwhile, Washington has stopped American banks from processing Russian debt payments using money held in the US. That means bond holders are at risk of losing some 600 million dollars. We spoke to Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. She tells how Russia is coping with Western-led sanctions. #RussiaSanctions #RussiaDebtPayments #OilPrices
April 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?