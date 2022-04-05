World Share

Sri Lanka's ruling coalition loses majority in parliament

Sri Lanka's ruling coalition has lost its parliamentary majority. 41 lawmakers walked out of incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's alliance. This comes as unrest grows on the island nation, with violent protests rocking the country amid an economic crisis. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, founder and executive director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives, weighs in. #SriLanka #GotabayaRajapaksa #SriLankaEconomicCrisis