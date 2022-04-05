World Share

UN Scientists: It’s now or never to limit global warming

A panel of scientists assembled by the United Nations says it's now or never when it comes to limiting the most damaging effects of global heating. The IPCC panel says there must be a deep and immediate cuts in carbon dioxide emissions, and CO2 levels must pick within three years. Environmentalist, Robert Watson weighs in on what can be done to make that happen.