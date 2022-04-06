POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa says he won't resign despite widespread unrest
03:31
World
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa says he won't resign despite widespread unrest
Sri Lankans are suffering an unprecedented economic crisis, with fuel shortages, power cuts and a lack of basic goods. It's prompted the government's entire cabinet to resign, but President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he won't step down. Attorney Javid Yusuf, who is a former member of the Constitutional Council of Sri Lanka, weighs in on whether the incumbent can survive the political turmoil. #EconomicCrisis #Rajapaksa #SriLanka
April 6, 2022
