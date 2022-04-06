POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO chief says Putin still seeks to 'control whole of Ukraine’
02:39
World
NATO chief says Putin still seeks to 'control whole of Ukraine’
There are reports the European Union has failed to agree on the complete set of new sanctions it wants to impose on Russia. The bloc was expected to announce them this Wednesday, including a ban on the import of all Russian coal. The EU currently spends around 4.5 billion dollars a year on Russian coal, and member states will try again on Thursday. Also in Brussels, NATO has been focussing on additional military assistance for Ukraine. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
April 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?