POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pope Francis calls UN ‘impotent’ in the face of Ukraine war
00:30
World
Pope Francis calls UN ‘impotent’ in the face of Ukraine war
Pope Francis slammed international organisations for being unable to stop Russia's attacks on Ukraine during his weekly audience at the Vatican. "In the current war in Ukraine, we are witnessing the impotence of organisations of the United Nations," he said. Pope Francis denounced the attacks in Bucha calling an end to the war. He also held and kissed a Ukrainian flag that was brought to him from the ruins of the town.
April 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?