Yemeni president dismisses deputy, hands over power to council

Yemen's President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi has relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen al Ahmar from his post and established a Presidential Leadership Council that will run the country's key affairs including government and the military. Osamah al Rawhani, deputy executive director of the Sanaa Center explains what is behind these moves and why they’re happening now. #MansourHadi #Alahmar #Yemen