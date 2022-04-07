POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisian president to change composition of electoral body
Tunisia's President Kais Saied has hinted at making changes to the composition of the country's electoral commission. He said the constitutional body which has existed since 2011 will supervise December's parliamentary elections, but not in its current form. Yasmine Akrimi from the Brussels International Center weighs in on what the new commission could look like. #Tunisia #KaisSaied #elections
April 7, 2022
