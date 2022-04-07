World Share

The UN, Ukraine and Russia

After the chaos and devastation of World War Two, the world came to realize that an effective body for international governance was needed. So in 1945, 51 countries came together to form the United Nations. Its aim was to promote peace, security and foster friendly relations on the global stage. According to the UN charter, the goal was to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war. But with the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine leaving thousands dead and millions displaced, the role of the UN is once again under scrutiny. On Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke via video link to the UN and took aim at the 15 member security council. Iuliia Osmolovska Former Ukrainian Diplomat Zachary Paikin Senior Visiting Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Rosa Freedman Law Professor at Reading University