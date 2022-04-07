POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yemen’s president cedes powers to leadership council, Houthis boycott
02:33
World
Yemen’s president cedes powers to leadership council, Houthis boycott
Yemen's president-in-exile has transferred his powers to newly-formed leadership council and given it responsibilty of finding a peace agreement with Houthi rebels. Yemen is in the first week of a two-month truce, and as Claire Herriot reports, the announcement looks like further progress in a country experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. #YemenCeasefire #MansurHadi #Houthis
April 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?