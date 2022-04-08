POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi, Kuwaiti, Yemeni envoys return to Lebanon as tensions ease
03:15
World
Saudi, Kuwaiti, Yemeni envoys return to Lebanon as tensions ease
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Yemen have announced they'll send their ambassadors back to Lebanon following a diplomatic row last year. The Gulf nations withdrew their envoys from Beirut after Lebanon's former Information Minister George Kordahi condemned Saudi-led attacks in Yemen. Sami Nader, director at the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, explains what led these countries to send their ambassadors back to Lebanon. #SaudiArabia #Lebanon #Kuwait
April 8, 2022
