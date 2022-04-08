POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye’s Yavuz drillship to embark on ‘critical’ task in Black Sea
06:22
World
Türkiye’s Yavuz drillship to embark on ‘critical’ task in Black Sea
Turkiye has actively been searching for natural gas in both the Black Sea and the Mediterranean since 2018. Yavuz, the latest addition to Turkiye's drilling fleet, will soon set sail to the Black Sea, bringing the number of ships operating in the region to three. Former Turkish ambassador to Qatar, Mithat Rende explains the significance of Yavuz’s new mission. Yavuz #BlackSea #Turkiye
April 8, 2022
