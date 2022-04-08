BizTech Share

Market Movers: US Federal Reserve turns hawkish

The crisis in Ukraine is forcing policymakers around the world to make some very tough decisions. Among them are the people running the US Federal Reserve. The Fed is ending its monetary stimulus. It's already started hiking interest rates, and according to a senior official this week, there's more to come. The bank is also reversing its quantitative easing programme, by selling off government bonds and mortgages, effectively sucking money out of the economy. The goal is to cool inflation, but, virtually every time the Fed has been this aggressive in the past, it's triggered a recession. #USInflation #FederalReserve #InterestRates