Is the Worst of the Pandemic Behind Us?

In the two years since the start of the pandemic, more than six million people have died from COVID-19. But it's not just lives that have been lost, it's livelihoods too. With nations forced to introduce severe restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, millions lost their jobs as entire economies ground to a halt. But in 2022, in most parts of the world it almost feels like the pandemic is over. In many of the wealthiest nations, governments have been lifting restrictions rapidly. But is it too soon? Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at UCL School of Pharmacy Dr Daniel Goyal NHS Medical Consultant Dr Edward Kelley WHO's Former Integrated Health Services Director