Global outrage after attack on Ukrainian train station
02:18
World
Global outrage after attack on Ukrainian train station
At least 52 people have been killed and dozens wounded, after rockets hit a train station in Kramatorsk. Moscow is being accused of targeting civilians - including women and children - as they tried to escape Russia's bombardment in the east of Ukraine. This attack, which Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out on its own people, has sparked outrage in many parts of the world. TRT's Andy Roesgen has more on this, but please be aware that some of the images we're about to show you - are disturbing.
April 9, 2022
