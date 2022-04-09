POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Emmanuel Macron hopes to secure a second five-year term in election
02:33
World
Emmanuel Macron hopes to secure a second five-year term in election
France is all set to go to the polls. Voters will cast their ballots on Sunday in the first of two rounds of the presidential race, where Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second term. But while opinion polls have long suggested he's the favourite, old rival and far-right leader Marine LePen, has been closing the gap in recent weeks. And as Sibel Karkus reports, a big unknown factor may prove decisive.
April 9, 2022
