US Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

US President Joe Biden has held a ceremony to celebrate the confirmation of the first Black woman to the US Supreme Court - a pledge he had made during his presidential campaign. Ketanji Brown Jackson is also the first Supreme Court justice to have served as a public defender. But her new role will not change the balance of the court, which is majority conservative. #KBJ #BlackWomen #USSupremeCourt