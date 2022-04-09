POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
02:32
World
US Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
US President Joe Biden has held a ceremony to celebrate the confirmation of the first Black woman to the US Supreme Court - a pledge he had made during his presidential campaign. Ketanji Brown Jackson is also the first Supreme Court justice to have served as a public defender. But her new role will not change the balance of the court, which is majority conservative. #KBJ #BlackWomen #USSupremeCourt
April 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?