Ukrainian survivors pick up the pieces in shattered Borodianka
02:26
World
Ukrainian survivors pick up the pieces in shattered Borodianka
Ukraine's prosecutor general has just announced that twelve hundred additional bodies have been found in the area around the capital, Kiev. Where towns have been left devastated, and mass graves and atrocities have been discovered, in the wake of retreating Russian troops. One of those towns not far from the capital-- Borodianka, is decimated. The fighters may be gone, but they've left behind shattered homes and lives. Ukraine has already begun counting the costs…. and it's uncertain whether Russia will ever be held accountable. Sarah Balter reports.
April 10, 2022
