POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A closer look at Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif
01:44
World
A closer look at Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif
Let’s take a closer look at the new prime minister. Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, and has come from the dynastic party system. his direct predecessor, Imran Khan, vowed to drive out of Pakistani politics. Shehbaz Sharif’s first task will be to form a cabinet from the diverse coalition he led in opposition. And then he will have to sort out Pakistan’s beleaguered economy. Claire Herriot reports. #Pakistan #ShehbazSharif #Politics
April 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?