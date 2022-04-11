POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US CDC strongly criticised over its handling of COVID-19 pandemic
03:47
World

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to undergo a revamp as it has been heavily criticised over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's come under fire over a raft of issues including delays in developing a coronavirus test, recommendations on mask wearing, and isolation and quarantine guidance. Derya Unutmaz, an immunologist at the Jackson Laboratory has more on the criticism of the CDC over its handling of the pandemic. #CDC #COVID #JamesMacrae
April 11, 2022
