EU FMs meet in Luxembourg for new sanctions against Russia
01:39
World
EU Foreign Ministers have been meeting in Luxembourg, discussing the next round of sanctions against Russia. They're under increasing pressure to include oil for the first time, but there are still clear divisions within the bloc. They've also spoken about Ukraine’s urgent request for more heavy weapons and the allegation of Russian war crimes. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, has more.
April 11, 2022
