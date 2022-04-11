POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy says Russia destroyed 300 hospitals and killed tens of thousands in Mariupol
Ukraine's leader says Russia has destroyed at least 300 hospitals and killed tens of thousands of people in the southern port city of Mariupol. He's asked for more international help, saying Russia won't stop until it's forced to. This, as the Ukrainian government says the troops are regrouping and moving east and south to bolster those fronts. Liz Maddock reports.
April 11, 2022
