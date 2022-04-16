POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Ukraine be Chechnya's Kadyrov’s undoing?
He’s been called Putin’s attack dog. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, has sent his feared troops into Ukraine. Since then, Kadyrov has posted a stream of videos from the front lines on social media showing soldiers allegedly participating in military activities on Ukrainian territory. But, could this intervention prove Kadyrov’s undoing? Guests: Aglaya Snetkov Lecturer in International Politics at UCL Harold Chambers North Caucasus Analyst Munira Mustaffa Non-Resident Fellow at the New Lines Institute Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 16, 2022
