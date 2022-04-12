POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
French President Macron to face far-right challenger Le Pen in run-off
French President Macron to face far-right challenger Le Pen in run-off
Incumbent Emmanuel Macron has won the most votes in the first round of France's presidential election. But he failed to win an outright majority, which means he'll face off against his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off in two weeks. Ariane Bogain, senior lecturer in French and Politics at the University of Northumbria, unpacks what to expect in the second round. #MarineLePen #EmmanuelMacron #FranceElection
April 12, 2022
