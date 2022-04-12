POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy signs agreement for natural gas supplies from Algeria
BizTech
Italy signs agreement for natural gas supplies from Algeria
Italy has signed a new deal to buy more natural gas from the North African nation of Algeria. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says the agreement is a significant step to reducing his country's reliance on Russian gas. Details of the deal were not immediately available. Algeria is the EU's third-largest gas supplier, behind Russia and Norway. The Algerian state energy company Sonatrach says Europe is the 'natural market of choice' for Algerian gas, which accounts for around 11% of Europe's gas imports. #Italy #Algeria #NaturalGasDeal
April 12, 2022
