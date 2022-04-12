World Share

Across the Balkans: Are Türkiye, Greece set to put years of tensions behind them?

Diplomatic channels between Ankara and Athens are much more open today than years past, that's how Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently described relations with Athens. Last month Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Istanbul, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders underlined the importance of dialogue despite their long-running disagreements. Over the last two years, the two neighbors have been increasingly at odds over a number of issues, including competing claims in the eastern Mediterranean and migrants. But these disagreements haven't stopped people from both sides of the Aegean from communicating, meeting and even falling in love. Fay Doulgkeri met a couple in Athens to find out how they feel about frayed relations, and whether recent steps taken on the political front can pave the way for reconciliation.