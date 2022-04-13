What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Massive floods caused by heavy rainfall kill at least 45 people in South Africa

The South African military has started an emergency operation around Durban, after the city was hit by deadly floods. At least 45 people have been killed, after heavy rainfall destroyed buildings and knocked out power to thousands of homes. Many have waited to be rescued on their rooftops as officials urge all those in low-lying areas to head to evacuation shelters. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.