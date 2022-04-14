World Share

Macron v Le Pen

Five years ago Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen faced off in France's presidential poll. Now again, in 2022, the two are battling it out for the country's top job. Back in 2017, Macron had an easy win, picking up 66 percent of the vote. But now, according to the polls, he is the frontrunner, but his victory is not a foregone conclusion. The latest surveys show the race now is much closer with one of the country’s most respected pollsters giving Macron a slight lead with 51 percent of the vote. Alexis Poulin Founder of 'The Modern World' News Denis Franceskin Member of France's National Rally Party Philippe Marliere Professor of French and European Politics at UCL