Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41B
The world's richest man Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter. The Tesla and SpaceX boss already owns 9% of the company. That's more than anyone else. Now he wants to be Twitter's sole stockholder, and he's offering existing investors $54.20 for each of their shares. That's a 38% premium from the firm's share price on April the 1st, the day before Musk made his stake public. For more on the story, OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam joined us from London. #ElonMusk #Twitter #HostileTakeover
April 14, 2022
