Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Tensions continue to rise in the Occupied West Bank. On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy. At least 20 people have been killed since late March. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in attacks by Palestinians inside Israel. Palestinian affairs analyst Osama Nazzal looks at what's behind this latest escalation between the two sides. #occupiedwestbank #Palestine #Israel