Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
03:53
World
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Tensions continue to rise in the Occupied West Bank. On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy. At least 20 people have been killed since late March. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in attacks by Palestinians inside Israel. Palestinian affairs analyst Osama Nazzal looks at what's behind this latest escalation between the two sides. #occupiedwestbank #Palestine #Israel
April 14, 2022
