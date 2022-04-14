World Share

Fighting for Mariupol

After six weeks under Russian siege, Mariupol has been brought to its knees. Taking control of the strategic port city in southeastern Ukraine would be a massive win for Russia. And Moscow has now claimed victory after one thousand Ukrainian forces reportedly surrendered. But Kiev claims the city remains under its control. Who's to be believed? Ivan Katchanovski Political Studies Professor at the University of Ottawa Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament