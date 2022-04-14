POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia v Ukraine: Who’s got the best weapons?
Russia v Ukraine: Who’s got the best weapons?
Ukraine has been putting up a good fight against Russia even though their military is far smaller. The West have supplied Ukraine with top notch gear and weapons - mostly for defence - but have been careful not to overstep, escalating the conflict. But it's not enough according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is calling for more weapons! Nexus speaks to Liam Collins, a retired US Army Colonel who says there is more to war than weapons, James Maclaren, a former Commanding Officer in the British Army thinks that while Ukraine's weapons are causing damage, they may not be enough to stop Russia. Vincent Castillo, a US army veteran and expert in logistics believes Russia did not plan a sustainable invasion and Justin Bronk, a Senior Research Fellow at RUSI says it's unlikely Russia would use chemical or nuclear weapons but we must keep an open mind.
April 14, 2022
