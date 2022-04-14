POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian military says it's preparing to tow the Moskva to port
02:01
World

It’s not called the 'Moscow' for nothing. Russia’s Defence Ministry has admitted the flagship vessel of its Black Sea fleet is seriously damaged and its crew evacuated. Ukraine says it hit the Moskva with Neptune missiles, which has been denied by Russia, but if the 186 metre missile cruiser is lost, it will affect Russia's ability to control the Black Sea. Claire Herriot reports. #Moskva #RussianNavy #BlackSea
April 14, 2022
