POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices jump on reports of gradual EU ban on Russian shipments
05:20
BizTech
Oil prices jump on reports of gradual EU ban on Russian shipments
Oil prices have jumped on speculation that European nations are going ahead with banning Russian crude shipments, albeit gradually. According to the New York Times, the phased approach by the European Union will give members such as Germany time to find alternative suppliers. Already, private companies are shunning Russian oil voluntarily as sanctions mount over the attacks in Ukraine. The International Energy Agency says that could cut global supplies by 3M barrels a day. For more on the story Osama Rizvi joined us. He's an energy and economic analyst at Primary Vision in Lahore, Pakistan. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaEnergyExport #RussiaOilExport
April 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?