Playback: Aftermath of Russia's retreat from northern Kiev
25:30
World
Playback: Aftermath of Russia's retreat from northern Kiev
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. On this episode of Playback... Towns outside of Ukraine's capital are recovering in the aftermath of Russia's retreat. We have a special report from the ground. The fight for the French presidency heads for a run-off between familiar foes, Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen. And we tell you about Mexico's 2,000-year-old tradition of salt farming. #NewsSummary
April 16, 2022
