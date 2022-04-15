POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fatal police shootings of Black Americans remains high
02:33
World
Fatal police shootings of Black Americans remains high
In the US state of Michigan, police have released video that shows a white officer fatally shooting a Black man. There was a struggle during a traffic stop, but as the footage shows, 26-year-old Patrick Leeyoya was pinned to the ground when the officer shot him. Even amid a domestic and international outcry, fatal police shootings in the US remain high. And despite major protest movements pushing for change, police are still killing black people at a higher rates than they do others. Craig Boswell reports.
April 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?