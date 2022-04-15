POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
According to a report by Oxfam, inequality is causing the death of one person every four seconds, and while the world’s ten richest men more than doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the pandemic, 99 percent of the rest of humanity are worse off. So what can done to fight global inequality? Nabil Ahmed Head of Executive Strategy and Communications at Oxfam Amanda Janoo Knowledge and Policy Lead at the Wellbeing Economy Alliance Ben Phillips Author of 'How to Fight Inequality'
April 15, 2022
