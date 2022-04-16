POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian missiles hit military facility on outskirts of Kiev
02:15
World
Russian missiles hit military facility on outskirts of Kiev
Russia has threatened to escalate attacks on Ukraine, after firing cruise missiles at a factory on the outskirts of Kiev. It came after the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet sank on Wednesday. More than 900 bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the capital. Moscow says it has also captured a steel plant in the strategic port city of Mariupol, where street fighting is continuing. Ukraine says it is trying to break the Russian siege of the city as tens of thousands of people are still trapped there. The UN has warned that people in Mariupol are starving to death because Russia is preventing humanitarian aid from entering the city. Yasin Eken reports.
April 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?