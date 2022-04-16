World Share

Russian missiles hit military facility on outskirts of Kiev

Russia has threatened to escalate attacks on Ukraine, after firing cruise missiles at a factory on the outskirts of Kiev. It came after the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet sank on Wednesday. More than 900 bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the capital. Moscow says it has also captured a steel plant in the strategic port city of Mariupol, where street fighting is continuing. Ukraine says it is trying to break the Russian siege of the city as tens of thousands of people are still trapped there. The UN has warned that people in Mariupol are starving to death because Russia is preventing humanitarian aid from entering the city. Yasin Eken reports.