POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moscow focuses on attacking from afar after redeploying troops
03:08
World
Moscow focuses on attacking from afar after redeploying troops
Russia has given Ukrainian forces in Mariupol until 10GMT on Sunday to lay down their weapons, if they want their lives to be spared. A Russian Defence Ministry spokesman said their forces shot down a Ukranian military plane that was allegedly carrying western weapons. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation in Mariupol is 'very difficult'. He's warned that if all Ukrainian troops in the port city are killed, it would put an end to any negotiations with Moscow. Yasin Eken reports.
April 17, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?