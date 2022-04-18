POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's GDP grows 4.8% in first quarter, beating expectations
04:38
BizTech
China's GDP grows 4.8% in first quarter, beating expectations
Chinese economic data is weighing on stocks. Although GDP expanded in the first quarter, sluggish retail sales and employment numbers are making investors nervous over the future prospects of the world's second-largest economy. Einar Tangen is an independent affairs commentator and senior fellow at Taihe Institute. He joined us from Beijing to discuss more on China’s economy. #ChinaEconomy #ChinaGDP #ChinaLockdown
April 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?