POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye launches new antiterrorism campaign against PKK
02:13
World
Türkiye launches new antiterrorism campaign against PKK
This is the latest update from the Defence Ministry in Ankara. It says: The operation has been successful and continues as planned. Our soldiers have begun to take control of the region. According to initial reports, 19 terrorists have been neutralised. Terrorists must realize that they have nowhere to run, that the end is near, and they must surrender to justice. We're determined to save our noble nation from the scourge of terrorism. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
April 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?