Ukrainians homebound as fighting moves east
03:03
World
Ukrainians homebound as fighting moves east
Nearly 10 million Ukrainians are believed to have fled their homes since Russia began its attack in early February. Many are displaced within Ukraine, while up to 4.3 million people are estimated to have sought refuge abroad. Poland has taken in the highest number of Ukrainian refugees so far. But as the fight with Russia shifts to eastern Ukraine, many are now returning home. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the report from the Polish city of Przemysl. #UkrainianRefugees #Poland #Przemysl
April 19, 2022
