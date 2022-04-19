POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: What’s behind the arms buildup in the Balkans?
25:44
World
Across The Balkans: What’s behind the arms buildup in the Balkans?
In this episode we look at the recent arms buildup in the Balkans. Ever since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in late February, several countries have been importing more weapons, launching what many have described as a new regional arms race. The increased purchase of military hardware has also made fragile political situations in several countries, more worrying. Serbia and Croatia in particular, are rapidly increasing their arsenals in a show of force both at home and abroad. We discuss what Balkan countries are buying weapons and from which countries. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 19, 2022
