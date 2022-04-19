World Share

Israel-Palestine Tensions

As Palestinian worshipers gathered at the Al Aqsa compound for morning prayers on Sunday, Israeli forces raided the mosque leaving at least 19 Palestinians injured. It was the second time in 48 hours police stormed the site. On Friday, just as prayers were coming to an end, a police raid injured 150 Palestinians and led to hundreds of arrests. Israel says those arrested had gathered stones and built barricades to block the arrival of Jewish worshippers. Many inside the compound reported Israeli forces used heavy handed tactics to push Palestinians out. Could the latest tensions provoke a new phase in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Danny Ayalon Israel's Former Deputy Foreign Minister Nour Odeh Former Palestinian Authority Spokesperson Mustafa Barghouti Palestinian National Initiative Secretary General