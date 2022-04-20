POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye and UK meet to foster medical tourism
Türkiye and UK meet to foster medical tourism
Türkiye is one of the world's top destinations for medical tourism. More than 1.7 million people visit the country each year for treatment. That includes thousands of patients from the UK, who take advantage of the health services on offer in Türkiye and avoid the long queues back home. Industry leaders from both countries are now meeting in London to discuss ways to develop this relationship further. Asli Atbas has more.
April 20, 2022
