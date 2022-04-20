POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces continue raids against Palestinian Muslims at Al Aqsa Mosque
03:26
World
Israeli forces continue raids against Palestinian Muslims at Al Aqsa Mosque
Israeli forces have continued to carry out raids at the Al Aqsa Mosque to block Muslims from worshipping during Ramadan and instead allow Jews to visit the site during Passover. Tensions escalated over the weekend, after Israeli soldiers stormed the mosque, considered one of the holiest sites in Islam, following Friday prayers. A columnist for the newspaper Haaretz, Gideon Levy, has more on the uptick in violence seen at the Al Aqsa compound and across the Occupied West Bank. #AlAqsaMosque #Palestine #Israel
April 20, 2022
