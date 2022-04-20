BizTech Share

IMF sees potential for further market turbulence this year

The IMF says global financial markets are headed for further volatility as central banks raise interest rates and introduce other measures to rein in inflation. The fund expects commodity prices to continue facing turbulence while stocks and cryptocurrencies extend losses. It also expects a slowdown in new stock listings. For more on the story, we were joined by Agnes Gitau, who is GBS Africa Managing Partner in London. She also sits on the board of the Eastern Africa Association. #EmergingCountires #GlobalInflation #IMF